Accused charged over Ketamine seizure allegedly worth €830,000 jumped from upstairs window

A Dublin man charged over a seizure of more than €830,000 worth of Ketamine jumped from an upstairs bedroom window when gardaí arrived, a court has heard.

During the drug raid at Conor Cooper’s home in Lucan, officers discovered his car was equipped with a “professionally installed” hidden compartment operated by remote control, Dublin District Court was told.

Bail was set at €13,000.

The 28-year-old from Mount Andrew Grove was charged with possessing Ketamine for sale or supply, and having a car to store and transport the drug. He was also charged with lesser cannabis and cocaine possession offences.

Garda Aisling Brophy told Judge John Brennan that the unemployed man made no reply when charged. She opposed his bail, citing the seriousness of the case and his flight risk.

Brophy alleged that on Saturday, officers from Ronanstown station attended the accused man’s home.

She described how Cooper first tried to evade them by jumping from an upstairs bedroom window. He was found standing in the back garden trying to discard a package.

Gardaí retrieved it, and it allegedly contained €61,500 worth of Ketamine, the court heard.

He also had €140 worth of cocaine and €40 of cannabis, as well as €5,900 in cash, which was recovered from the dwelling.

The contested bail hearing was also told that a car parked near the house was registered in his name.

Brophy said the accused claimed he did not have the key and that others had access to the vehicle.

Officers searched the car and allegedly recovered 13 more packages of suspected Ketamine worth €770,000.

The officer said the car’s concealed compartment “was accessible only by a remote control device”.

The garda believed that the accused was in debt and his involvement was to “store, transport, sell or supply” the drugs for unknown sources.

She also believed he held British and Irish passports and had family in the United Kingdom.

Defence solicitor Philip Denieffe contended that the money recovered during the search did not belong to the accused, and his client’s sole relative in the UK was an aunt, in poor health.

The judge remarked on the severity of the charge but also stressed that the accused, who did not address the court, was entitled to the presumption of innocence. He set Cooper’s bond at €3,000, but required the approval of a €10,000 independent surety before he could be released, subject to various conditions.

Cooper was remanded in custody with consent to bail to appear again on April 14 at Cloverhill District Court. Legal aid was granted.