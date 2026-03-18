Live: Events such as Bloody Friday ‘hung around my neck’, Adams tells London court

Main Points

Former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams is testifying at the Royal Courts of Justice in London again today in a case alleging he is liable for IRA bombs between 1973 and 1996.

Adams (77) strongly denies any involvement and has repeatedly rejected claims he was ever in the IRA.

This is a civil trial before a judge of the High Court, so a ruling will be reached based on the “balance of probabilities”.

Key Reads

Hours of jousting at court as Gerry Adams insists he was never IRA member

Gerry Adams ‘pushed’ IRA into attacks in England, UK court told

Adams says Bloody Friday ‘hung around my neck’

Hill quotes from Hughes saying he came to believe “not one death was worth it”. Hill says Hughes was “maddened” by Adams seeming to be “free of any such painful retrospection” about the Troubles.

Counsel quotes Hughes as having said about Adams: “Of course he was in the IRA. Everybody knows this. The British know it; the people in the street and the dogs know it on the street, and he (Adams) is standing there denying it.”

Hill puts it to Adams that he is “in denial” about his role in the IRA.

Adams rejects this suggestion and says Hughes’s words, if correctly quoted, demonstrate his state of mind.

“All of these things, like Bloody Friday, are hung around my neck and have been done incessently.”

Bloody Friday is the name given to bombings by the Provisional IRA in Belfast July 21st, 1972. Five men, two women and two children were killed when 22 bombs were detonated within 80 minutes.

Former IRA man Brendan Hughes in Long Kesh prison with Gerry Adams. Hughes featured in the oral history project. Photograph: Alan Lewis/Photopress

IRA man Brendan Hughes like a brother, but then a ‘disappointment’, says Adams

Adams denies his friendship with Hughes was “life long” as, he says, Hughes was, disappointingly, against the peace process. Adams confirms he was by Hughes’s side when he died in 2008.

Hughes on several occasions said “I should be shot” and was quoted as saying he would “shoot me himself”, says Adams, adding that he views that in the context of what Hughes went through in prison, particularly in the H-blocks and the hunger strikes.

“He ended up as a very sorry figure: alcohol dependent, but I still retain a fondness for him even though he should not have done what he did and he is a disappointment in what he did. He was also a victim of what was happening in our country.”

Former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice during civil proceedings on Wednesday. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

Adams is back in the witness box and is being questioned about a photograph of him and the late Brendan Hughes in Long Kesh prison, which Adams thinks was taken in 1973. Hughes was a hunger striker and officer commanding of the IRA.

Max Hill, barrister for the three claimants, asked Adams if he was “like a brother to him and he to you”?

Adams says: “Yes, we were very good friends.”

Hill: “You were fellow IRA operatives and IRA volunteers, do you accept that?”

Adams: “No, I don’t. That is not true.”

It is the seventh day of the civil trial brought by three IRA bombing victims against former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams.

Adams is due to resume his evidence to the court, under cross examination, at about 10.30am.

A quick recap of his evidence on Tuesday:

Adams “categorically” denied having any involvement in the three bombings around which the legal claims are centred.

He said he was never a member of the IRA or its Army Council and was never a “senior, let alone most senior figure”, in the organisation.

It was put to Adams that he “stands by” the IRA. Adams said: “Well I don’t stand by everything that they did, but these were my neighbours.”

“I’m glad the IRA has left the State ... that they are not killing ... I’m glad there is a peace process, but I don’t distance myself from the IRA.”