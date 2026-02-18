School board want to be joined in Enoch Burke dismissal appeal challenge

Enoch Burke has been jailed for contempt of court because he has repeatedly trespassed on school property in breach of court orders. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins

Wilson’s Hospital School’s board of management wants to be joined as a notice party in jailed teacher Enoch Burke’s latest High Court action over the membership of an appeals panel which will hear his appeal against dismissal from the school.

Burke has been jailed for contempt of court for a number of periods totalling almost 600 days because he has repeatedly trespassed on school property, in Westmeath, in breach of court orders.

The teacher remains on the payroll of the Department of Education until his appeal against dismissal is finalised.

The school board said it will be impacted by the outcome of his latest proceedings seeking to challenge the composition of the appeals panel.

He previously won one challenge to the composition of the panel when the Court of Appeal ruled in his favour that he had made out a case of a reasonable apprehension of objective bias on the part of one of its members, Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) general secretary Kieran Christie. Burke claimed Christie was an “activist for transgenderism”.

A new appeals panel was appointed but Burke then brought a challenge claiming one of its members, ASTI president Geraldine O’Brien, was also objectively biased and had prejudged the matter.

Two other members of the panel then resigned in light of issues arising in Burke’s new legal challenge. O’Brien did not resign and the legal challenge remains to be heard.

Rosemary Mallon, barrister for the board, was granted permission on Wednesday by Judge Brian Cregan for short service of an application to joined to the proceedings over the membership of the appeals panel. Her application was made with only the school side present.

The judge made the matter returnable to Friday when Burke is due before the court again.

In an affidavit seeking to bring the notice party application, solicitor Fiona Sheil of Mason Hayes and Curran, the school’s solicitors’ firm, said the application was in both parties’ interests to have an expeditious appeal hearing. She also said the board will be impacted by the outcome of the proceedings.

She also said the board may be able to suggest the make-up of the new appeals panel which could resolve the litigation “in a manner that would satisfy Burke and protect his rights”.

It is understood the board wants to suggest that members of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) could be considered as a relevant teacher union representative for the panel, particularly in circumstances where the board understands Burke is not a member of any teaching union.

The ASTI members had been chosen because it had more members on the teaching staff than the TUI.