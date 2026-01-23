High Court censures Roscommon solicitor following conflict of interest finding

Declan O’Callaghan, from Co Roscommon, denies the allegations made against him over legal services concerning the sale of land in Co Mayo 16 years ago. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Suspended Roscommon solicitor Declan O’Callaghan has been formally censured at the High Court on foot of a Law Society application over a finding of misconduct arising out of a 2006 Mayo land deal.

Last November, Mr O’Callaghan successfully appealed three allegations of misconduct relating to the same transaction. The High Court upheld one count of misconduct.

A disciplinary tribunal had previously decided it wanted Mr O’Callaghan struck off based on its findings.

The case related to the solicitor’s handling of a land transfer for which the vendor claimed it was owed €250,000.

While the court was “deeply unimpressed” with Mr O’Callaghan’s conduct representing both sides of the sale, Mr Justice Mícheál O’Higgins did not find the solicitor to be guilty of dishonesty.

The solicitors’ tribunal had upheld the complaints against Mr O’Callaghan made in 2010 by Mayo company Nirvanna Property Holdings Ltd, run by businessman Tom Fleming. In July 2025 the tribunal recommended that Mr O’Callaghan be struck off the roll of solicitors.

This was put on hold pending the outcome of the appeal to the High Court.

Mr O’Callaghan took his appeal against Nirvanna Property Holdings Ltd, which was represented by barrister Ruadhán Ó Ciaráin, instructed by Pádraig Langsch solicitor. The Law Society named as a notice party in the proceedings.

Mr O’Callaghan appealed the tribunal’s findings that he acted for both the vendor and the purchaser in a conflict of interest, that he provided inadequate professional services and that he continued to act for the purchaser, the late businessman Fred Preston.

In November last year, Mr Justice O’Higgins upheld one ground against Mr O’Callaghan relating to the conflict of interest complaint.

Mr Justice O’Higgins said any solicitor acting for both parties “does so at his peril”.

“It is not remotely surprising that the appellant, by choosing to act for both sides in the one transaction on the facts of this case, gave rise not just to the risk but the actuality that the solicitors’ profession would be brought into disrepute,” he said.

“The decision to act for both sides in the circumstances, coupled with the failure to ensure the respondent was separately advised, represented a serious falling short of the standards expected of solicitors,” said the judge.

Mr O’Callaghan had accepted his firm acted for both sides in the transfer but strenuously denied any impropriety.

Mr O’Callaghan submitted that the land deal had to adhere to security requirements demanded by Bank of Ireland for a loan for Western Concrete, which was a joint venture between Mr Fleming and Mr Preston. Mr O’Callaghan said there had been no question of €250,000 being paid to Nirvanna for the transfer and that the figure referred to the valuation of the land.

Mr Justice O’Higgins said Mr O’Callaghan should have advised Nirvanna and Mr Fleming to get independent legal advice.

Mr O’Callaghan has been suspended from the roll since 2018 on foot of a separate Law Society inquiry into matters at his practice.

At the High Court on Friday, barrister Neasa Bird, for the Law Society, said her client wanted a “censure” to be imposed on Mr O’Callaghan and was not seeking any legal costs.

Michael Mullooly, counsel for Mr O’Callaghan, said his client has been substantively successful in winning three out of the four matters appealed. This should be reflected in any ruling on costs, he said.

Mr Justice O’Higgins said he would order the Law Society censure. He made no order in favour of any party regarding the costs of the appeal to the High Court.