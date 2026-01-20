Ruling on whether alleged Parnell Square attacker fit to stand trial due next month

Mr Justice Tony Hunt has spent three days at the Central Criminal Court hearing evidence from two psychiatrists who differ on Riad Bouchaker's cognitive ability.

A ruling on whether Riad Bouchaker, the man charged with assaulting a care worker and attempting to murder three children on Parnell Square in Dublin, is fit to enter a plea and stand trial is expected next month.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt has spent three days at the Central Criminal Court hearing evidence from two psychiatrists who differ on whether Mr Bouchaker (51) has the cognitive ability to instruct his legal team, enter a plea and engage in the trial process.

A consultant psychiatrist called by the prosecution said that despite the accused having a serious neurocognitive disorder, he can be accommodated at trial, where questions can be repeated, made simpler or closed questions put to him.

He said Mr Bouchaker understands that he is charged with a serious offence, knows the difference between right and wrong, and is capable of entering a plea and instructing his solicitors. The psychiatrist said Mr Bouchaker understands the difference between a guilty and a not guilty plea.

However, a consultant psychiatrist called by the defence said Mr Bouchaker is “utterly cognitively incapable” of understanding the choice between a guilty or not guilty plea. She said he does not understand that he can engage in the trial process, does not understand the seriousness of the charges and is capable of understanding moral matters only in an “extremely basic way”.

Having heard the conflicting evidence, on Tuesday Mr Justice Hunt said he wanted to view videos of Mr Bouchaker’s garda interviews, which formed part of the bases for the psychiatrists’ findings.

The court will convene again on February 3rd when Mr Justice Hunt said he will have viewed the videos and will hear from counsel for each side. He said he intends to deliver judgment on February 20th.

Mr Bouchaker, of no fixed abode, is charged with the attempted murder of two girls and one boy, as well as with assault causing serious harm to a care worker.

He is also charged with three counts of assault causing harm to two other young children and a passerby, who had intervened to assist, as well as one count of the production of a knife.

The incident occurred at Parnell Square East on the afternoon of November 23rd, 2023.