Man who admits unlawful killing of Canadian tourist granted bail ahead of sentencing

Ionut Danca (25} leaving the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin after a previous hearing. Photograph: Collins Courts

A man who has admitted to killing a Canadian tourist in Dublin city centre in the summer of 2024 has been allowed to remain on bail ahead of sentencing.

Ionut Danca (25) pleaded guilty on Friday to the unlawful killing of Neno Dolmajian on July 2nd, 2024 on O’Connell Street Upper in the capital.

Danca’s co-accused, Madalin Ghiuzan (24), pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr Dolmajian, causing him harm on Cathal Brugha Street, Dublin 1.

Mr Dolmajian was assaulted on June 23rd, 2024 and died nine days later.

Seoirse Ó Dúnlaing, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, said the pleas are acceptable to the State.

Danca, a construction worker from Romania but with an address at Rathdown Square, North Circular Road, Dublin 7, had previously been charged with murder.

Ghiuzan, originally from Romania but with an address at Summerhill Parade, Dublin 1, had a manslaughter charge brought against him.

It is expected the murder charge against Danca and the manslaughter charge against Ghiuzan will be dropped at the sentencing hearing next year.

Morgan Shelley SC, for Mr Ghiuzan, told Ms Justice Melanie Greally that pathology evidence indicated his client did not have a role in causing Mr Dolmajian’s death.

Both men, the judge heard, have been on bail up to now and have complied with all conditions.

Ms Justice Greally remanded both on continuing bail and listed the case for sentence on February 9th, when members of the deceased’s family will be invited to make statements to the court.

Maral Dolmajian, a sister of the deceased, viewed today’s arraignment from Canada via video-link.