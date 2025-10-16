Lorry driver is denied bail over €10.5m cocaine seizure at Rosslare

Toni Atanasot, of Sofia, Bulgaria, faces charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act. File image

A truck driver has appeared before a court in relation to the discovery of drugs with an estimated street value of €10.5m at Rosslare Europort.

Bulgarian national Toni Atanasot (57) was arrested following the discovery of 150kg of cocaine in a truck at the Co Wexford port on Monday.

He was denied bail at a hearing at Wexford District Court on Thursday and was remanded in custody.

Mr Atanasot, of an address in Lulin 10, Sofia, Bulgaria, was charged under sections three and 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act of having the cocaine in his control.

Det Gda Stephen Gillespie told Judge John Cheatle he arrested Mr Atanasot and charged him on Wednesday afternoon.

Det Gda Gillespie said Mr Atanasot made no reply when each charge was put to him.

The court heard gardaí were objecting to bail should it be applied for.

Ross Pratt-O’Brien, defending, said a bail application was being made.

Det Gda Gillespie told the court Mr Atanasot had travelled from Dunkirk to Rosslare Europort

On Monday an operation involving the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Customs and Revenue officials was carried out following receipt of confidential information relating to a Bulgarian national and importation of drugs.

Details of the truck travelling from Dunkirk to Rosslare Europort were obtained and it was stopped and searched by Revenue officials as it disembarked a ferry at Rosslare, the court heard.

Det Gda Gillespie said the search of the fuel tank led to the discovery of a fixture inside. An lead-lined concealment within the fuel tank was observed. It contained the quantity of cocaine, the court heard.

Mr Atanasot, he said, was arrested and taken to Wexford Garda station.

Having spoken with the accused several times during his detention, Det Gda Gillespie said Mr Atanasot outlined being a truck driver for 15 years and this being his third visit to Ireland. The driver told of being offered €4,000 in addition to his €3,000 wages in relation to his role.

Det Gda Gillespie said Mr Atanasot gave details of having met a man before his departure from Dunkirk. This man told him he was taking the truck and would have it back in two-and-a-half hours, but the vehicle was away for 11-and-a-half hours.

The garda said Mr Atanasot also had on his mobile phone a picture of a fuel tank similar to the one found on the truck.

Det Gda Gillespie said gardaí were objecting to bail as the accused had no ties with this jurisdiction. Mr Atanasot’s wife and children lived in Bulgaria, the court heard.

He said Mr Atanasot was part of an elaborate drugs operation and said further charges would be sought from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Pratt-O’Brien said the accused was 57 years of age and had no previous convictions relating to this jurisdiction.

The judge said he would refuse the application for bail given the seriousness of the charges before the court.

He remanded Mr Atanasot in custody to reappear before Wexford District Court later this month.

Mr Pratt-O’Brien applied for free legal aid for Mr Atanasot. He also requested his client received all medical assistance as required while in custody.

The judge granted the applications.