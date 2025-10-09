Convicted killer who was attacked in Co Cork pub died from stab wounds, inquest hears

Daniel O’Sullivan was jailed after admitting killing homeless man in Cork in 2015. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

A man who was attacked in a pub in Youghal, east Cork, died as a result of stab wounds to the abdomen, an inquest has heard.

Daniel O’Sullivan (31), who had been living at an apartment in Brown’s Court, Lower Brown Street, in the town, was attacked in Tynan’s Bar on April 14th.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster told Cork City Coroner’s Court on Thursday she carried out a postmortem at Cork University Hospital.

She said O’Sullivan died from shock and haemorrhage from stab wounds to the abdomen. His death was complicated by lack of oxygen to the brain.

Sgt Fergus Twomey said a person was before the courts in relation to O’Sullivan’s death, so he was seeking an adjournment of the inquest under the Coroner’s Act.

He said he was making the application to allow the criminal proceedings take place and was seeking the adjournment without a specific date for the adjournment.

Coroner Philip Comyn said criminal proceedings were in train and, granting the Garda application, he adjourned the matter indefinitely.

A native of Mallow, O’Sullivan had served five years in jail after he was convicted in 2016 of the manslaughter of French homeless man, Vincent Morgain (34), in Cork.

O’Sullivan, then 22, admitted killing Mr Morgain, from Brittany, on Lower Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork, on September 10th, 2015.

At Cork Circuit Criminal Court Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin sentenced him to eight years in prison with three years suspended.