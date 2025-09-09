Garda search continues for remains of missing boy in north Dublin

Gardai continue their search for the remains of a missing, presumed dead child on an area of open land on Portrane Road, Donabate. Photograph: Collins

The garda search for the remains of a missing boy are expected to continue on Wednesday around open land near the north Co Dublin village of Donabate.

Activity at the site has been ongoing this week and while gardaí have expressed confidence it is the correct location, no discovery has yet been made.

The young boy, who would now be aged seven, disappeared from home about four years ago. Gardaí believe he died aged three and his death was concealed. The main line of inquiry is that his body was secretly buried.

In an intensification of activity last week, gardaí moved a digger on to the site identified to them by a woman who has been assisting with the inquiry.

About two dozen gardaí were involved in operations on the site early on Sunday morning, while others were seen around the perimeter.

The area is bordered by the Portrane Road on one side and on another by a recently constructed bypass of the village of Donabate.

The woman returned to the location at the weekend after searches involving the use of a dog specially trained to locate human remains were unsuccessful.

It is as yet unclear whether the boy died of natural causes or if foul play was a factor. Gardaí have been given conflicting accounts of his death, which include that he died in his sleep and was buried after those caring for him panicked.

The boy’s parents are Irish citizens. His mother remains living in Ireland, although his father moved abroad a number of years ago.

Initially given up for adoption, the boy was placed in the care of foster families for up to 18 months before being returned to his parents, who had changed their minds.