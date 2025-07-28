Man who sent Springsteen concert videos has conviction for breaching order removed

A man who broke a safety order by sending a woman videos of a Bruce Springsteen concert has had his conviction removed on appeal.

Judge Christopher Callan said that he was sure Springsteen “would not be too happy” to see his music being used in this way and that the man’s actions were not in line with the singer’s message as a performing artist.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in the District Court to the breach of a safety order contrary to section 33 (1) of the Domestic Violence Act 2018.

He received a one-month suspended sentence in March 2025 and later lodged an appeal against the severity of that term.

Gda Rachel O’Mahony told the District Court Appeals Court that on June 20th, 2024, the injured party reported to gardaí that the man had breached a safety order on three occasions.

She said that on dates between February 2nd, 2024, and June 20th, 2024, the man sent the injured party text messages to her mobile phone.

Gda O’Mahony said that these messages included videos taken at a Bruce Springsteen concert in Croke Park and a YouTube link. Gda O’Mahony said the woman said this communication put her in fear.

She also presented a victim-impact statement to the judge that was not read aloud in court.

Defence counsel for the man, Seosaimhín Ní Chathasaigh BL, said her client co-operated fully with the gardaí and did not dispute the charges.

She said he has sincere remorse for the hurt caused by his actions and this is not a pattern of behaviour that will continue in the future.

Ms Ní Chathasaigh confirmed to the judge that the safety order has already been extended to last until 2030 with consent from her client.

She said her client is not seeking to avoid accountability but having a conviction would have life-altering effects in regards to his employment or possible travel.

Judge Callan said the victim-impact statement was very clear about the extent of the fear that the injured party experienced. He said the videos were “intending to give a certain message” to the injured party, which was explained in her victim-impact statement.

Judge Callan decided to remove the man’s criminal conviction on the condition he pays a donation of €1,000 to Women’s Aid, noting the safety order remains in place until 2030.