Jeffrey Donaldson case: Judge asks all sides to work towards November trial date

A judge has said he is “anxious” to keep a trial date set for former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson and his wife and co-accused, Eleanor Donaldson, who face sex offence charges.

The trial was originally due to begin in March but was put back until November on account of Ms Donaldson’s health.

During a brief hearing at Newry Crown Court on Thursday, Judge Paul Ramsey said that all parties involved in the case “clearly want this to go ahead and be dealt with”.

At a previous hearing earlier this month, the court was told there had been a significant deterioration in the mental health of Ms Donaldson.

A forensic psychiatric assessment is due take place on July 18th to determine if she is medically fit to stand trial.

A summary of the findings of that assessment is expected at the beginning of August, the court heard on Thursday.

Mr Donaldson (62), who did not attend the hearing, has pleaded not guilty to 18 alleged offences.

The charges include one count of rape as well as allegations of indecent assault and gross indecency.

The charges span a time period between 1985 and 2008, and there are two alleged victims.

Ms Donaldson (59), of Dublinhill Road, Dromore, who also did not attend court, is facing charges of aiding and abetting, which she denies.

Prosecution barrister Fiona O’Kane informed the judge that they had also instructed their own psychiatrist.

The “ultimate goal” was getting the case on for trial, she added.

“There is a triumvirate of interests going on here, obviously the complainants are very keen that this matter is progressed, we have the public at large who have an interest in the case, and then there are the defendants themselves,” Ms O’Kane said.

Ms Donaldson’s barrister, Ciara Ennis, said there was “absolutely no reason at this point” as to why the July 18th appointment shouldn’t go ahead.

The judge said he wanted everyone to work towards August 1st, when a further court hearing is listed.

“By that stage you should have the report (from the forensic psychiatrist), or at least a summary of the findings of the report,” the judge said. “The prosecution will then decide what they want to do.”

He added: “The other thing we have to keep in mind, that we are moving towards the anticipated date of the trial, which I am anxious to maintain and keep.”

Mr Donaldson, the long-standing MP for Lagan Valley, resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party after he was arrested and charged in March 2024.

Weeks before his arrest, he had led the DUP back into Stormont after a two-year boycott of the Northern powersharing institutions.

Previous deputy leader Gavin Robinson was appointed his successor as DUP chief. – PA