‘Significant deterioration’ in the mental health of Eleanor Donaldson, court hears

Medical evidence on Ms Donaldson’s condition was presented at a pre-trial hearing at Newry Crown Court on Thursday. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

There has been a “significant deterioration” in the mental health of Eleanor Donaldson, the wife and co-accused of former DUP leader Jeffery Donaldson who are facing charges relating to sex offences, a court has heard.

Medical evidence on Ms Donaldson’s condition was presented at a pre-trial hearing at Newry Crown Court on Thursday.

It remains unclear if she will be fit to stand trial, which is scheduled to take place in November.

Mr Donaldson (62) and with an address in Dromore, Co Down, has previously pleaded not guilty to 18 offences – one count of rape, four of gross indecency with or towards a child, and 13 of indecent assault on a female, on dates between 1987 and 2008.

READ MORE

Mrs Donaldson (58) of the same address, has pleaded not guilty to five counts of aiding and abetting in connection with the charges faced by her husband.

The defendants did not appear in court, as they were not required to attend.

During Thursday’s brief hearing, Ms Donaldson’s defence barrister provided an update based on detailed notes from a medical assessment.

“Sadly, there has been a significant mental deterioration. Just to be clear, those aren’t my words. Those are the words you will see from her consultant psychiatrist,” said Ian Turkington KC.

“But what we don’t have is any assessment in relation to her capacity (to stand trial). That really is the next step.”

Judge Paul Ramsey said he had been furnished with three separate medical reports in respect of Ms Donaldson and agreed that capacity was “the real matter”.

The trial was originally due to begin in March but was put back until November 3rd on account of Ms Donaldson’s health.

Mr Turkington told the court on Thursday that an appointment with a consultant forensic psychiatrist has been arranged for next month.

Prosecution barrier Fiona O’Kane noted the appointment was for a “full capacity assessment” and that the prosecution was also seeking its own independent expert.

Ms O’Kane she was “keen to keep hold of the momentum” in the case.

“We have lost a trial date. It is not an inconsiderable amount of time since this case first arrived in the crown court.

“We have five full months now until the trial … we want to make sure the court is kept appraised at every stage.”

Two further review hearings were set for June 26th and August 1st.

Mr Donaldson, the long-standing MP for Lagan Valley, resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party after he was arrested and charged in March 2024.

Weeks before his arrest, he had led the DUP back into Stormont after a two-year boycott of the Northern powersharing institutions.

The then deputy leader, Gavin Robinson, was appointed his successor as DUP leader.