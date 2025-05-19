Woman (48) admits killing husband in Balbriggan

James 'Shey' Ryan was found near his home in Balbriggan, Co Dublin Photograph: rip.ie

A 48-year-old woman has admitted killing her partner in north county Dublin last year.

Olesja Hertova of Hastings Lawn, Balbriggan was before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Monday, where she was arraigned on the single count of unlawfully killing James Ryan.

She started crying when the charge was put to her, and she pleaded guilty to his manslaughter on August 11th, 2024 at Hastings Lawn.

Her barrister, Bernard Condon SC, explained to the court that the deceased was her husband, and he asked for the earliest sentence date available.

Judge Orla Crowe remanded her in custody for sentencing on July 3rd, 2025.