Three men charged over separate drugs-related seizures

Two men arrested following the seizures of 21kg of heroin valued at about €3 million have been charged.

The arrests followed the seizure of the drugs in 1kg packs in a van in the Coolock area and are part of Garda investigations into transnational and Dublin-based organised crime gangs.

The men, in their 30s and 40s will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday at 10.30am.

Separately a man arrested on Friday in connection with the seizure of an estimated €100,000 of cocaine in Co Kerry has been charged.

The arrest at a residence in Killarney was part of Operation Tara to disrupt the sale and supply of drugs.

The man, in his 30s, will appear at a special sitting of Cork District Court on Monday.