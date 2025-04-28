Jury to be sworn in for trial of Richard Satchwell on charge of murdering his wife

Tina Satchwell: allegedly murdered by her husband Richard Satchwell at their home in Youghal, Co Cork.

A jury will be sworn in later on Monday for the trial of Richard Satchwell who is charged with the murder of his wife Tina in Co Cork.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott, who manages the trials list at the Central Criminal Court, said the empanelling of a jury will begin at 2pm.

He listed the trial to proceed before Mr Justice Kerida Naidoo on Tuesday.

Mr Satchwell (58), from Leicester in the UK, is charged with the murder of Ms Satchwell (45) at the house they shared at Grattan Street in Youghal on March 20th, 2017.

Mr Satchwell is represented by Brendan Grehan SC, with Paula McCarty, and the DPP is represented by prosecution counsel Geraldine Small SC, with barrister Imelda Kelly.

When Mr Justice McDermott asked Mr Grehan were there any preliminary issues, Mr Grehan indicated there was nothing on his side to cause delay.

Ms Small said there had been “a lot of agreement”.