Six relatives charged with violent disorder outside Donegal Mass

There was a strong Garda presence at Letterkenny District Court on Wednesday, when all six men were charged. Photograph: David Young/PA Wire

Six men have appeared in court charged with violent disorder outside a Mass at a Co Donegal church, during which slash hooks, an axe, a saw and knives were allegedly produced.

The men, all members of the same family, were involved in an alleged brawl at the Church of the Irish Martyrs in Letterkenny on August 18th, 2024.

Members of the congregation had to be kept inside the church after the incident.

A number of the men were previously charged at Letterkenny District Court with a range of public order incidents relating to the alleged brawl.

READ MORE

There was a strong Garda presence at Letterkenny District Court on Wednesday, when all six men were charged with further charges of violent disorder on the same date.

Members of the Garda public order unit and the armed response unit were in the vicinity of the courthouse as the accused men arrived.

Det Gda Gerard McCready and Det Gda Stephen McGonigle gave evidence of charging all six men with the additional violent disorder charges.

The detectives said all six made no reply after being charged.

All six were charged with committing violent disorder in that they, with other people, allegedly used or threatened to use unlawful violence, and such conduct as would cause a person to fear for a person’s safety.

The charge is contrary to section 15 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act, 1994.

Four of the men were previously charged with other offences connected with the date in question.

Michael Reilly jnr (31), of Kishogue Park, Lucan, Dublin was charged with threatening and abusive behaviour and having a small axe and two sharp kitchen knives.

Michael Reilly snr (57), of Tailteann Drive, Windtown, Navan, Co Meath, was charged with threatening and abusive behaviour and possessing a slash-hook with intent to cause injury or to intimidate.

Thomas Reilly (22), of Tailteann Drive, Windtown, Navan, Co Meath, was charged with threatening and abusive behaviour with intent to provoke a breach of the peace and having a foldable garden saw with intent to cause injury or to intimidate.

John Paul Reilly (30), of Tailteann Drive, Windtown, Navan, Co Meath faces identical charges to Thomas Reilly.

Brian Reilly (28), who is currently in custody, was charged with producing a slash hook intended to cause injury to or intimidate a person.

Gary Reilly (20), of Tailteann Drive, Windtown, Navan, was charged with violent disorder on the same date.

Five of the accused men had their cases adjourned until September 17th for the service of a book of evidence.

The court was told that all of the accused men will be excused on that date if the book of evidence is not ready.

Brian Reilly, who is in custody in the Midlands Prison, had his case adjourned until April 22nd.

Garda Sergeant Jim Collins told the court all matters will be tried by indictment at Letterkenny Circuit Court.

At a previous sitting of the court, another man, Michael McDonagh (34), of the Big Isle in Letterkenny, was charged with threatening and abusive behaviour with intent to provoke a breach of the peace.