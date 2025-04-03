Father of five pleads guilty to possessing submachine gun

Glen Dempsey is charged with unlawful possession of a submachine gun, silencer and ammunition. Photograph: Collins Courts

A father of five has signed guilty pleas to possessing a submachine gun allegedly found in a “sophisticated hidden compartment” in his car in Dublin.

Gardaí arrested Glen Dempsey (42) and recovered the Czech-made Skorpion firearm with ammunition, a magazine and a silencer in a metal container in the boot.

Mr Dempsey is charged with unlawful possession of the firearm, silencer and ammunition at his home at St Cuthbert’s Meadows, Clondalkin, on May 15th last year.

He appeared at Dublin District Court on Thursday and signed guilty pleas to the three charges.

Judge Paula Murphy told the accused, who remains on bail, that he was being sent forward for sentencing to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where the case will be listed on May 9th.

At an earlier bail hearing, Det Gda Joseph Melvin said officers searched the defendant’s home and noticed suspicious wiring in his car.

Gardaí called in the dog unit, which indicated a “positive find” in the boot and led to the discovery of the 9x17mm calibre submachine gun.

The detective said the gun, magazine, silencer and ammunition were in a “sophisticated hidden compartment” in the car’s boot area.

The court heard the accused acknowledged the gun and said he was “under threat to hold the firearm” that had been there for five or six months.

Under cross-examination, the detective agreed with the defence that Mr Dempsey told gardaí a gang had put pressure on him.

The gun possession charge carries a minimum five-year sentence.

Legal aid was granted.