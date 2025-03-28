Judge grants prosecutors extra time in preparing case against Catriona Carey

A judge has granted prosecutors another an extra four weeks to complete a book of evidence for businesswoman Catriona Carey’s trial for providing false information and financial returns.

The former Ireland international hockey player’s case stems from a joint Garda - Corporate Enforcement Authority (CEA) investigation.

On February 4th, she was charged with 46 offences under the Companies Act from 2019 to 2022.

Ms Carey is accused of failing to provide information to the Companies Registration Office (CRO), to keep records or notify of a change of address, or to file financial returns to the CRO.

READ MORE

The accused, aged 46, from Kilkenny but with an address at Rochford Manor, Graigecullen, Co Carlow appeared again on Friday at Dublin District Court.

The Director of Public Prosecutions decided that Ms Carey would face trial on indictment in the Circuit Court. However, a book of evidence needs to be served on her before a judge can grant a return-for-trial order.

A State solicitor told Judge Treasa Kelly that the DPP needed an adjournment to complete the book of evidence.

Judge Kelly put the case back for four weeks and, noting the case first came before the court last months, she denied a defence application to mark the case peremptory against the State.

Ms Carey has yet to indicate a plea, has been granted legal aid and was remanded on continuing bail.

During her previous hearing on these charges, Detective Garda Robert Collins, seconded to the CEA, said the accused “made no reply” when charged.

Her bail has been set at €500, and she must reside at her current address and notify of any change, remain contactable at all times, keep her phone charged, and give gardaí 21 days’ notice if she intends to leave the jurisdiction.

Previously, she was sent forward for trial on money laundering charges, along with two co-defendants who are accused of deception and acting unlawfully as solicitors while not qualified, from July 2019 to February 2022.