Man (42) goes on trial charged with murder of wife in Cork in 2023

A 42-year-old man has gone on trial at a sitting of the Central Criminal Court in Cork charged with the murder of his wife at their home in the southside of the city in the summer of 2023.

Regin Parithapara Rajan was charged with the murder of his wife, Deepa Paruthiyezhuth Dinamani, at Cardinal Court in Wilton, Cork on July 14th, 2023.

Mr Rajan, who was wearing a navy suit, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ms Dinamani when he was arraigned this morning.

Ms Dinamani was a 38-year-old chartered accountant from Kerala in southern India. She had moved to Ireland in the months before her death and was the mother of a young son.

READ MORE

Regin Parithapara Rajan at a special sitting of Cork District Court last year. Photograph: Cork Courts Limited

Mr Rajan is also a native of India. Deepa Dinamani worked in accounting/finance at Alter Domus in the Airport Business Park in Cork.

Prosecution counsel Sean Gillane, SC, said the trial is expected to last up to three weeks and will involve a “significant number of witnesses”.

The trial is being presided over by Ms Justice Siobhán Lankford. The jury is comprised of seven women and five men. They will be given an outline of the case this afternoon by the prosecution counsel.

Ms Dinamani was pronounced dead at her family home on the evening of July 14th, 2023. Her body was transferred to Cork University Hospital where a postmortem examination was carried out by Chief State Pathologist, Dr Linda Mulligan.

An idonate page raised funds to pay for her repatriation to India for burial. A candlelight vigil was held in her memory outside her home two days after her body was found.

Ms Dinamani is survived by her son (7), her parents and a brother.