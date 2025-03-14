Boy (12) started fire and ‘fanned’ flames, causing €32,000 playground damage, court hears

Weaver Park playground: was set on fire in October 2022. No injuries were reported, but the playground was wrecked. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónail

A 12-year-old boy started and “fanned” the flames of a fire, causing €32,000 worth of damage to a children’s playground in Dublin, a court has heard.

The blaze broke out at Weaver Park, off Cork Street, in the south inner city on October 9th, 2022.

No injuries were reported, but the playground was wrecked.

The schoolboy, now aged 15, appeared at the Dublin Children’s Court on Friday. He was accused of criminal damage to the playground structure.

Defence counsel Doireann McDonagh told Judge Brendan Toale the teenager is pleading guilty.

The court heard that on the afternoon of October 9th, 2022, the boy and another male got scrap and materials from a building site.

They brought them to the playground where the boy set and fanned a fire that caused significant damage. Part of the playground structure had to be removed at a cost of €32,000.

The teenager, accompanied to court by his mother, has no prior convictions. He cannot be identified as he is a minor.

Ms McDonagh asked the judge to note his young age, educational reports and his letter of apology.

Judge Toale referred him to the Probation Service for the drafting of a pre-sentence probation report.

The case returns in April.

Earlier, Garda Christine Kelly said the boy made no reply when charged.

The Director of Public Prosecutions recommended the case should remain in the Children’s Court rather than proceeding to the Circuit Court, which has tougher sentencing powers.

The court has heard the teenager has not been in trouble since the alleged incident.

Under his bail conditions he has been warned to stay away from the incident area, to remain contactable at all times, to have no contact with a particular male, and to refrain from possessing a lighter or matches.

Legal aid was granted.

His alleged accomplice is still before the court awaiting his hearing.