Man (30s) charged with three counts of raping vulnerable elderly neighbour

A man in his 30s charged with three counts of rape on an elderly woman in Co Longford has been remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at Longford District Court next week.

Due to the nature of the charges and because the alleged victim and offender live in close proximity to one another, Judge John Brennan ordered reporting restrictions to protect the identity of the injured party following an application from the State.

The man appeared at a sitting of Mullingar District Court on Thursday morning, charged with one count of rape under section 48 of the Offences Against a Person Act, 1861, and two counts of rape under section 4 of the Criminal Law (Rape) (Amendment) Act, 1990.

Garda Inspector Paddy McGirl told the court that the State would object to bail, but Frank Gearty, for the defence, indicated there would be no application for bail at this time.

It is alleged that the rape occurred on February 25th, 2025, at the home of the victim. The accused is unemployed and currently on social welfare.

Judge Brennan remanded the accused in custody to Longford District Court on March 18th, to appear via video link for formal directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions and directions on a venue for the case.