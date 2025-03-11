Seventh man charged with assault in connection with Quham Babatunde inquiry

Quham Babatunde died after being injured in Dublin on February 15th

A 19-year-old man allegedly attacked Quham Babatunde after he had already been stabbed three times and before he was stabbed once more in a melee in Dublin last month, a court has heard.

The 34-year-old from Nigeria died after being injured on Anne Street South in the city centre at about 3am on February 15th.

Gardaí found him unresponsive. He died after being rushed to hospital.

Unemployed Faraj Odukoya (19), of Hamlet Lane, Balbriggan, Dublin, was arrested on Monday and appeared at Dublin District Court on Tuesday.

He is charged with violent disorder and assault causing harm to Mr Babatunde at Anne Street South and his friend Adetola Adetuilehim at Duke Lane.

Bail was set at €10,000. The teenager was remanded in custody pending the approval of an independent surety.

Det Gda Joseph Heaphy said Mr Odukoya made no reply when charged.

He objected to bail based on the seriousness of the offence and fears the accused would not turn up to court if released.

Det Gda Heaphy said an investigation file would be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions with a recommendation for other serious charges.

The court heard a large group of people emptied on to Anne Street South after 2.30am. Det Gda Heaphy described the vast majority of them as innocent bystanders who went on to witness a “severe violent disorder incident and subsequent murder of Quham Babatunde”.

At about 3am, a large fight broke out, allegedly instigated by Mr Odukoya’s group.

Det Gda Heaphy said Mr Odukoya acted aggressively and assisted his friends engaging in acts of unlawful violence.

The court heard Mr Babatunde had already been assaulted by Mr Odukoya’s friends and stabbed three times in the back and abdomen by another close associate of the accused.

The detective alleged Mr Odukoya punched and kicked Mr Babatunde as he recoiled from the stabbings.

“Quham Babatunde is then stabbed one more time directly after Faraj Odukoya attacked him,” the garda said.

Defence counsel Kyle Talbot, instructed by solicitor Evan Moore, told the detective his client would abide by bail conditions.

Mr Talbot said his client intends to fight this case.

Judge Fiona Brennan remanded him in custody with consent to bail to appear at Cloverhill District Court on March 18th. He can only be released when a €10,000 surety has been approved. He must then sign on daily at a Garda station.

Mr Babatunde had been residing in the Ballyogan accommodation centre in south Dublin pending his international protection application.

Six other men have come before the courts on charges connected to his murder or events in the area that night.

They remain in custody on remand.