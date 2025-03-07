Garda pleads guilty to impersonating woman online and inciting two men to rape her

Garda Shane Flanagan admitted intentionally or recklessly engaging in impersonating the woman in Facebook communications. Photograph: iStock

A garda has pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to inciting two men to rape a woman and to impersonating her online.

Shane Flanagan (39), with an address in Co Clare, pleaded guilty to two counts of inciting two men to rape a woman on dates between November and December 2020.

He also pleaded guilty to six counts of endangerment, in that he intentionally or recklessly engaged in impersonating the woman in Facebook communications, and on the website fetlife.com and in which communications invited persons unknown to visit violence upon the woman and two others, thereby creating a substantial risk of death or serious harm on dates between 2018 and 2020.

Flanagan also pleaded guilty to one count of possession of four images of child sexual abuse material, known in law as child pornography, on January 7th, 2021.

Anne-Marie Lawlor SC, prosecuting, told the court the victim wishes to maintain her anonymity, but has no difficulty with Flanagan being identified.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott directed the preparation of victim impact reports. He also granted a defence application to extend legal aid for the preparation of a psychological report and requested a probation report.

Mr Justice McDermott remanded Flanagan on continuing bail in advance of sentencing in June.