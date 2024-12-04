Catriona Carey and two associates due in court on money laundering charges

Catriona Carey (44), of Weir View Hill, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny: due in court in Dublin. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Former international hockey player Catriona Carey is to appear in court in Dublin after her arrest on Wednesday morning on alleged money laundering offences.

Ms Carey (47) and two male associates were arrested by appointed by officers from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB).

Ms Carey, from Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny, is to be charged in connection with alleged money laundering offences following an investigation by the GNECB.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed she be charged in connection with the case earlier this week.