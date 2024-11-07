Jurors invited to pull trigger of revolver at centre of Diarmuid Phelan murder trial

Jurors in a law professor’s murder trial were invited to hold and pull the trigger of the revolver with which he fatally shot an unarmed trespasser on his farmland.

The prosecution invited the 12 members of the jury to hold the Smith & Wesson handgun within the jury box and pull the trigger to get a sense of the amount of pressure required.

Ms Justice Siobhán Lankford, who presiding over Diarmuid Phelan’s trial, declined to pull the trigger of the revolver, saying: “I think I’ll pass on that”.

Mr Phelan (56) has pleaded not guilty to murdering father-of-four Mr Conlon (36) at Hazelgrove Farm, Kiltalown Lane, Tallaght, Dublin 24 on February 24th, 2022.

Mr Phelan is a barrister, law lecturer and farmer who owns Hazelgrove, formerly a golf course in Tallaght.

Det Garda Seamus O’Donnell, who is attached to the ballistics and forensics investigation section of An Garda Síochana, told John Byrne SC, prosecuting, that he considered a defence report from Curtis Marshall, who had made observations about the heavy trigger pull of the revolver.

“Is it consistent with 4.98kg or 11 pounds of pressure to pull the trigger. How does a heavy trigger pull feature when considering the safety of a gun?” asked Mr Byrne.

The detective said the revolver had no manually activated safety mechanism or safety switch. “Some semi-automatic pistols would have a safety switch that would trigger block. This doesn’t have such a feature. You have to pull the trigger and maintain pressure. Revolvers such as this are regarded as very safe in that regard,” he added.

Asked whether it was possible to discharge the weapon accidentally, the detective said he was not aware of any cases he had been involved in where that had happened. Det Garda O’Donnell confirmed he had 18 years experience in ballistics.

In her opening address Roisin Lacey SC said the jury will hear evidence that three men including Mr Conlon had trespassed on a wooded area of Mr Phelan’s land while hunting foxes or badgers on February 22nd, 2022. Ms Lacey said that Mr Phelan told gardaí he became concerned about a dog running loose on his land towards his sheep and shot it with his rifle, whereupon he said three men “exploded” from the woods and began threatening him.

The jurors were also told that Mr Phelan said he was shaking with fear and “scrambled” up a bank to get away but when the men got closer, he reached for his Smith & Wesson revolver in his pocket and fired in the air over their heads but was “stunned when one man went down”, the court has heard.

Mr Conlon, from Kiltalown Park in Tallaght, was seriously injured in the shooting incident on February 22nd and died at Tallaght University Hospital two days later.

The trial continues.