Boy (16) appears in court charged with attempted murder of priest at Army barracks in Galway

Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a priest at an Irish army barracks in Galway.

The boy appeared before a sitting of the Children’s Court in Galway on Wednesday morning to face two new charges arising from an alleged assault on Fr Paul Murphy on August 15th.

Garda Conor Breen of Galway Garda station told the court he arrested the accused for the purposes of charge at Galway courthouse at 12.25pm.

The court heard the boy was charged in the presence of his father and solicitor.

Gda Breen said the boy made no reply to either of the two charges when they were put to him.

The accused is charged that at Dún Uí Mhaoilíosa Renmore, Galway on August 15, 2024, he did attempt to murder Paul Murphy, contrary to Common Law.

The boy is further charged with intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to Paul Murphy, also at Dún Uí Mhaoilíosa Renmore, Galway on August 15th.

That alleged offence is contrary to section 4 of Non Fatal Offences Against The Person Act.

The boy was previously charged with assault causing harm to Fr Murphy and today, following an application from the State, Judge Mary Fahy struck out that charge.

Legal aid was assigned to solicitor, Martina Moran, who said she had no questions regarding the arrest, charge and caution of her client.

Sergeant Joanne McGhee told the court the DPP has directed trial on indictment in the Central Criminal Court.

Judge Fahy noted that due to nature of the charges, an application for bail could not be made in the District Court.

The accused was remanded to Oberstown detention centre to appear, via video link, in court on October 16th.