Four men charged in connection with seizure of cocaine worth estimated €7m

Four men (l-r) Patrick Kinsella, Dean Chambers, Karl Dowling and Wojciech Kuzio appeared at Gorey District Court charged in relation to the drugs haul. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Four men have appeared in court in connection with a seizure of 100 kilos of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €7m.

Gorey District Court heard the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) arrested the four men after the discovery at a farmyard in Knockadock, Kilmuckridge, Co Wexford, on Monday.

The four men appeared before Judge John Cheatle with each accused being dealt with on an individual basis.

The four were charged with possession of a controlled drug, suspected to be cocaine, under Section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act and possession of drugs for sale and supply under Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Dean Chambers (47), The Lodge, Whitepark, Arklow, Co Wicklow; Karl Dowling (52), Birch Park, Ferrybank, Waterford city; Patrick Kinsella (52), Ballyoughter, Kilmuckridge, Co Wexford; and Wojceich Kuzio (31), Main Street, Arklow, Co Wicklow, were all charged in connection with the incident.

The court heard Mr Chambers is the owner of a transport company in the region.

Each man was arrested on Monday and charged in relation to the incident.

The court was also told that none of the men made any reply when the charges were put to them.

Gardaí in evidence relating to each individual objected to the granting of bail.

However, following application by solicitors, Lana Doherty and Ed King, Judge Cheatle granted bail on strict conditions.

Mr Chambers and Mr Dowling were granted bail in their own cash bond of €10,000, with two independent sureties of €10,000 each. They were also requested to sign on at their local Garda station each day, hand over their passports, and have no contact with the other accused.

Mr Kinsella was granted bail in his own cash bond of €6,000, hand over his passport and not make any contact with the other accused. He was also ordered to have his mobile phone available for gardaí to make contact throughout each day.

The punishment for the charges if convicted include a mandatory sentence on conviction of 10 years imprisonment for the sale and supply charge or drugs worth over €13,000.

All four were remanded in custody to appear before Wexford District Court on Monday next.