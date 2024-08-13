Man (39) charged with stabbing during Olympic homecoming celebration granted bail

Viron Hykaj (39), of Parnell Street, Dublin 1, appeared at Dublin District Court on Tuesday in connection with an incident on Marlborough Street the previous day. Photograph: Dave Meehan

A man charged over a knife attack in Dublin, which resulted in another man being hospitalised, has been granted bail with “strict” conditions.

The incident happened at about 1pm on Monday at Marlborough Street in the city centre, where thousands had turned out to celebrate the homecoming of the Irish Olympians.

Viron Hykaj (39), of Parnell Street, Dublin 1, was accused of assault causing harm to a named man, who is in his 40s, and production of “a large filleting knife” as a weapon during the incident.

The injured man was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Mr Hykaj appeared before Judge Cephas Power at Dublin District Court on Tuesday.

Garda Michael Doherty told the court that he arrested the accused and brought him to Store Street station.

The court heard Mr Hykaj “made no reply to charge” and that gardaí must prepare a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Mr Hykaj, dressed in a white T-shirt, black trousers and runners, has yet to indicate how he will plead.

There was no objection to bail, but the garda said: “I’m asking the court to set strict conditions.”

Judge Power noted the accused, who did not address the court, had no prior criminal convictions.

Defence solicitor Holly Laher said that her client consented to the terms sought, and she provided Hykaj’s phone number.

Judge Power released him on €400 bail and ordered him to appear again on September 24th for the DPP’s directions to be outlined.

He warned him to obey bail conditions: reside at his current address and notify gardaí of any change for their approval; sign on daily at a Garda station; have no contact directly or indirectly with the alleged injured party; be available for contact 24 hours a day on the phone number he provided; and stay away from Marlborough Street.

Legal aid was granted after the court heard the accused worked part-time, earning €250 a week.