Thornton Hall protester recorded making ‘clear threat’ to security on site, court hears

A protest at the Thornton Hall site in north Dublin last month. The Government revealed in June that it intended to use a portion of the property to provide temporary tented accommodation for about 1,000 asylum seekers. Photograph: Rollingnews.ie

A man has been accused of brandishing a plank of wood as a weapon after an “altercation” with a security man who was allegedly threatened at a proposed international protection site in north Dublin, a court has heard.

Daryl McMahon (49), of Quilty House, Malahide Road, Dublin 17, was charged with two offences during an alleged incident on August 6th at Thornton Hall, a State-owned vacant 160-acre farm.

He is charged with a weapons offences for production of a plank of wood capable of causing serious injury, and trespass.

The Government revealed in June that it intended to use a portion of the property in Swords and near Dublin Airport to provide temporary tented accommodation for about 1,000 asylum seekers. The plan has been met with protests at the site entrance.

READ MORE

At Dublin District Court, Garda Robert Lynch objected to Mr McMahon’s bail, citing the seriousness of the alleged offences.

He told Judge Cephas Power it occurred on a site to be used as a centre for international protection applicants.

“The accused was proactively engaging in a protest on this site,” the garda said. He also told the contested bail hearing that a file would be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions due to an alleged threat.

Garda Lynch said Mr McMahon was identified on CCTV and arrested on Sunday.

The officer said there had been an “altercation” with security staff. A member of the security team filmed the accused making a “clear threat” to the staff, their houses and the building, the court heard.

Witness intimidation interference fears were raised because it happened at their place of employment, where a large group of protesters gathered, and intimidation was a concern for the gardaí.

Cross-examined by defence solicitor Yvonne Bambury, Garda Lynch agreed the accused had no other charges pending.

He accepted that no other implements were alleged to have been used when the solicitor said, “It’s a plank of wood; we’re not talking about a knife.”

Pleading for bail, the solicitor said her client had no other live cases and had no history of overt allegations regarding individuals.

She told the court that the unemployed Mr McMahon, who has yet to indicate a plea and did not address the court, lived in the locality and near family members. He had also instructed her that he would obey conditions.

Judge Power granted bail in his bond of €1,000 and warned him he must reside at his current address, sign on regularly at his local Garda station, not contact witnesses, and stay out of the Thornton Hall site.

He ordered him to appear at Balbriggan District Court on September 3rd for directions from the DPP. Legal aid was granted.

The State bought Thornton Hall in 2005 for €30m to build a new “super-prison” and take pressure off Mountjoy Prison. However, that plan was abandoned following the economic crash.