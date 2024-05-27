Bail refused for 18-year-old accused over petrol bomb attack on Tallaght building earmarked for asylum seekers

St John's House on High Street, Tallaght was the subject of a petrol bomb attack at about 11pm last Tuesday night. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

An 18-year-old charged over a petrol bomb attack on a building in Tallaght, Dublin which was earmarked for asylum seekers has been refused bail.

Andy Donohue, of Citywest View, Tallaght, was on Monday charged with causing criminal damage at around 11pm on May 21st last at St John’s House, High Street, Tallaght. He was remanded in custody by Judge Patricia McNamara at Tallaght District Court.

The sole occupant of the building at the time of the attack was a female security guard, who the court heard fled through a rear exit after a petrol bomb was hurled through a window near her desk.

The accused was arrested on Saturday and Garda Eoin Monahan said he made no reply when charged on Sunday.

Garda Monahan objected to bail due to the seriousness of the charge, which, on conviction, could carry a 10-year sentence and a fine of up to €10,000. The garda said “an extensive CCTV trawl” had been carried out and that footage from St John’s House showed a male whose face was not covered walking down High Street with a backpack.

“He was observed throwing a petrol bomb which was already ignited at the concourse of St John’s House,” Garda Monahan said.

The court heard the petrol bomb “bounced off” the front window and the man in the footage smashed the window with a hammer and threw two more petrol bombs inside. The court heard a third was picked up and thrown into the building.

Garda Monahan said there was video evidence of the accused’s movements and it was evident that he “had a clear view on current immigration policy in Ireland”. Officers searched his address on Saturday when the accused was not present and he came to the garda station that evening after his mother was contacted. Runners were seized as evidence, the court heard.

It was alleged that a newspaper article about the incident was on the accused’s bed and the garda said he believed the teenager, who has no previous convictions, “had a certain amount of pride in relation to the damage he caused”.

The court was told the prompt actions of Dublin Fire Brigade had meant an incident which could have had “serious and tragic consequences” was avoided. The court heard the estimated cost of repairing the damage caused was €20,000.

Garda Monahan agreed with Lauren Flanagan, barrister for the accused, that her client had the presumption of innocence and the video evidence was open to challenge.

Ms Flanagan proposed that her client reside at his current address, abide by a curfew, be contactable by phone at all times, surrender his passport and not apply for a replacement, and sign on five days a week at his local garda station. She said he “has just turned 18″ and could face two years in custody pending trial if denied bail.

Judge McNamara remanded Mr Donohue in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Friday via video link.