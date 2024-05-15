Ukraine’s Zelenskiy cancels visit to Spain and Portugal

Residents walk among debris in front of an apartment building hit by a Russian missile attack in Kharkiv. Photograph: ROMAN PILIPEY/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has cancelled a visit to Spain and Portugal, with CNN Portugal and other media reporting it was because of renewed fighting in his country.

King Felipe of Spain has been due to hold a reception for Mr Zelenskiy on May 17th and host a meal in his honour.

Mr Zelenskiy had also been expected to sign a bilateral security co-operation agreement with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez following a joint declaration by Nato last year.

A spokesperson for the Portuguese government said the Ukraine president had cancelled the visit but did not give a reason. The Spanish government said it could not comment for security reasons.

Alongside other European Union countries, Spain committed to support Ukraine with financial and military aid after Russia's invasion in February 2022.

Mr Zelenskiy’s planned visit was due to coincide with an EU pledge of long-term security support for Kyiv, according to a draft document.

In Ukraine, grid operator Ukrenergo said on Wednesday that power shortages caused by damage to generating capacity from Russian strikes had prompted it to impose new controlled country-wide cuts from 6.40am to 9am local time.

This followed cuts that took place across Ukraine on Tuesday evening.

The Russian defence ministry said on Wednesday its air forces destroyed 10 long-range missiles that Ukraine’s military launched overnight at Crimea.

Nine attack drones and several other pieces of air weapons were destroyed over the Belgorod region, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

It added that five attack drones were also destroyed over Russia’s Kursk region and three over the Bryansk region. – Agencies