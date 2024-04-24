Jeffrey Donaldson due in court charged with historical sexual offences

Former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson is due in court on Wednesday morning charged with historical sexual offences.

Mr Donaldson is scheduled to appear at Newry Magistrates’ Court in what is the first stage of the court process after he was arrested and charged last month.

He has said he intends to strenuously contest the charges.

A first court appearance is usually brief, with Mr Donaldson expected to be asked to confirm his name and address and that he understands the charges against him.

There may be a bail application and the case will then be adjourned pending a preliminary inquiry, which will determine if the case will be referred to the Crown Court for trial.

Mr Donaldson resigned as DUP leader last month and has been suspended from the party. He remains the MP for Lagan Valley but has not taken part in any parliamentary business since his arrest.

In a statement from the party following an emergency meeting of its senior officers on March 29th, the DUP said it had received a letter from Mr Donaldson “confirming that he has been charged with allegations of an historical nature and indicating that he is stepping down as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party with immediate effect. In accordance with the party rules, the party officers have suspended Mr Donaldson from membership, pending the outcome of a judicial process.”

The DUP deputy leader, east Belfast MP Gavin Robinson, was “unanimously” appointed interim party leader.

Speaking to the BBC earlier this month, Mr Robinson said the party had had no contact with Mr Donaldson since he was arrested and charged.

He said whether Mr Donaldson remained as Lagan Valley MP was “not a matter for us, that is a matter for him. He was elected to serve and whether he continues to do that or not is definitely a matter for him.”

Mr Donaldson (61), from Kilkeel in Co Down, was first elected to political office in 1985 when, as an Ulster Unionist (UUP) candidate, he won a seat in the Northern Ireland Assembly aged 22.

He is Northern Ireland’s longest-serving MP and has been the representative for Lagan Valley since 1997, retaining the seat even after he quit the UUP and joined the DUP in 2004.

He became leader of the DUP in June 2021 and presided over the party’s campaign against post-Brexit trading arrangements and took his party out of the Northern Executive — leading to two years of political stalemate in Northern Ireland — and then back in again earlier this year, permitting the restoration of the North’s political institutions.

In a statement on March 29th, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said detectives “arrested and charged a 61-year-old man for non-recent sexual offences. A 57-year-old woman was also arrested and charged at the time for aiding and abetting additional offences. Both are due to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court on April 24th. As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”