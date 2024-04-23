Aoife Johnston inquest: Limerick hospital was ‘not a safe environment’ for patients on night teen died

A doctor who treated Aoife Johnston (16) before her death at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) wept in the witness box at the teenager’s inquest, telling Limerick coroner John McNamara that the emergency department at hospital was “not a safe environment” for patients.

Dr Leandri Card told of how she was trying to manage 191 emergency department (ED) patients on her own, and that she and ED nurses were “overwhelmed” on the night Aoife presented at the hospital.

The South African native, who was working as a senior house officer (SHO) in UHL’s ED said “every inch of the floor space” was taken up by patients on trolleys when Aoife presented on December 17th, 2022.

“It was like a war zone. It was an impossible situation,” she said.

Dr Card told the inquest which is being held at Limerick Coroner’s Court, in Kilmallock, that due to over-crowding and pressure on staff, she and other doctors routinely prescribed medication for ED patients without first seeing or examining them.

“It happens on every shift, on everyday,” she said.

Dr Card agreed with Damien Tansey, senior counsel and solicitor representing the Johnston family, that this was “not best practice”.

Dr Card said it was the norm and the only way patients would get medication as quickly as possible, because doctors were too busy dealing with patients.

“It’s not a safe environment, you do what you have to do, it’s not best practice.”

When asked by Mr Tansey if this practice would give rise to “adverse outcomes” for patients, Dr Card replied: “Definitely.”

She said that despite prescribing antibiotics for Aoife at 6.40am on December 18th, to treat suspected meningitis, the teenager did not receive this medication for an hour and 15 minutes.

Dr Card said the medicine, which it was heard would have potentially saved her life, “wasn’t given as immediate as it should have”.

The witness said she did not have access to where medicines were kept. Prescribed drugs were normally administered by nurses, but Dr Card indicated she was not blaming anyone for the delay: “It is common that it doesn’t happen as immediately as it should, as the nurses are overwhelmed.”

She agreed she was still “haunted and troubled” by Aoife’s death.

She said doctors routinely “don’t have enough time” to read patient medical charts before prescribing medicines to them, instead they have brief exchanges with nurses who advise them of the patient’s symptoms.

Dr Card also agreed she was “by herself” as the only SHO on the ED floor on the night Aoife was brought in by her parents, and she was trying to “manage 191 patients”.

She said a severe weather episode had “exacerbated” overcrowding in the ED and that “category two [CAT 2] patients”, include Aoife, who are regarded to be seriously ill patients, were “deteriorating” due to lengthy waiting times to see a doctor.

The inquest heard that staff were not aware of any plans at UHL to implement measures to mitigate patient flow despite the hospital having prior notice of the weather alert.

Dr Card said the recommended time for a CAT 2 patient, which included Aoife, to see a doctor is between 10 and 15 minutes.

However, Aoife was left for 12 hours across two chairs before being seen by Dr Card. There were no trolleys for her to rest on and her parents said she was in “agony” as they continued to call for “help” but they said “there was no help”.

Podcast: What’s going wrong at University Hospital Limerick? Listen | 25:24

Wiping away tears, Dr Card described as “intolerable” the situation in the Limerick ED.

She said other CAT 2 patients were waiting longer than Aoife – some were waiting an average of 19 hours to see a doctor, and category three patients were waiting 39 hours.

Aoife presented at UHL at 5.40pm on December 17th, 2022. The hospital’s protocols on sepsis, which require sepsis queried patents to be seen urgently were not followed, the inquest heard.

Aoife was not triaged until 7.15pm that night, and she did not receive antibiotics until it was too late. She died at UHL on December 19th.

Dr Card agreed she had been severely emotionally impacted by Aoife’s death.

She said it was “instrumental” in her decision to quit the HSE to work in a private health clinic, and she said she has not worked in an emergency department since.

The inquest continues on Tuesday afternoon and is scheduled to run until Thursday.