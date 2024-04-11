Aaron Brady pleads guilty to perverting the course of justice

Aaron Brady, who shot and killed Det Garda Adrian Donohoe, has pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice during his murder trial in 2020. Photograph: Collins

Aaron Brady, who shot and killed Det Garda Adrian Donohoe, has pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice during his murder trial in 2020.

At a Special Criminal Court hearing on Thursday, Brady accepted that he was responsible for recording footage of a Garda interview with Ronan Flynn, a witness who told gardaí he had heard Brady admit to shooting Det Garda Donohoe three times.

The video was later posted on social media accusing Mr Flynn of “touting” and calling him a “rat”. Mr Flynn did not give evidence at Brady’s trial and Mr Justice Michael White, who oversaw the murder trial, described the release of the footage as “the most outrageous contempt of court” and a clear attempt to intimidate Mr Flynn and other witnesses.

Brady is charged with a further count of conspiring with Dean Byrne to persuade a State witness not to testify at the same trial. Brady did not enter a plea in relation to that count but prosecution counsel Lorcan Staines SC said it should be taken into account at sentencing.

READ MORE

Following arraignment on Thursday, Mr Justice Paul Burns, presiding in the three-judge non-jury court, refused an application from Brady’s lawyers to prevent media reporting the guilty plea. Mr Justice Burns adjourned sentencing to May 29th.

Dean Byrne (30), of Cabra Park, Phibsborough, Dublin, is due to go on trial for the conspiracy charge later on Wednesday.

Brady (33), formerly of New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, was convicted by a jury in 2020 of the murder of Det Garda Donohoe during a robbery at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Jenkinstown, Co Louth on January 25th, 2013. He is serving a life sentence with a minimum of 40 years.