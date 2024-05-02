Your top stories on Thursday: Father of ex-Rose of Tralee contestant takes legal action against festival’s organiser; rents outside Dublin soar

Father of former Rose of Tralee contestant takes legal action against firm that organises festival
The father of a former Rose of Tralee contestant has initiated High Court proceedings against the company that organises the festival.
Richard Henggeler is a shareholder in Kerry Rose Festival Ltd, and it is understood his proceedings, filed in the High Court on Tuesday, are aimed at securing the return of money allegedly loaned by him to the company.
When contacted on Wednesday morning by The Irish Times about the case, Anthony O’Gara, chief executive of Kerry Rose Festival, said he was unaware of it, and was not in a position to comment.
