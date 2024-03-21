‘Mr Moonlight’ witness Mary Lowry gets suspended sentence for careless driving causing death

A suspended sentence has been handed down to Tipperary woman Mary Lowry on a charge of careless driving causing death.

The mother-of-three of Green Road, Dundrum, Co Tipperary, had pleaded guilty to one count of careless driving causing the death of Patrick Connolly (51) of Skehennarinky, south west Tipperary, on December 28th, 2021.

Mr Connolly was participating in a charity motorbike outing at the time of the fatal collision.

The defendant was sentenced to one year, fully suspended, and was given a one year driving ban, at Clonmel Circuit Court on Thursday.

Lowry became well-known when her evidence at the murder trial of killer Patrick Quirke was key to the prosecution case against him.

Her boyfriend Bobby Ryan, a popular DJ known as “Mr Moonlight”, went missing on June 3rd, 2011 after leaving her home at 6.30am. His body was found, on April 30th, 2013, in an underground septic tank on her farm which was being leased by Quirke.

The prosecution claimed Quirke murdered Mr Ryan so he could rekindle an affair with Lowry. He is serving a mandatory life sentence in prison having lost an appeal against the verdict.