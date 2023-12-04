Molly and Thomas Martens to remain in jail until ‘mid-2024’ as US prison authorities change stance

Molly Martens Corbett and her father Thomas Martens are to be released from prison in North Carolina this week. Photographs: Hannah Cox

Molly Martens and her father Thomas Martens look set to remain in prison in relation to the killing of Limerick man Jason Corbett, it emerged on Monday night - just hours after it was announced they would be released this week.

The department of corrections in North Carolina had said on Monday that the two were to be freed this week and would be placed on a 12-month supervised probationary programme.

However, late on Monday it said that it was unlikely that Martens and her father would be released on Tuesday and Wednesday as envisaged earlier in the day. They may now remain in prison until towards the middle of 2024.

It is expected that a new statement setting out the exact situation in relation to the time they will spend in prison will be released in the next day or so.

The family of Jason Corbett in Ireland had reacted with outrage to the news that Molly Martens and her father were to be released several months earlier than expected.

On foot of a plea agreement reached with prosecutors in October, Molly Martens did not contest a charge of voluntary manslaughter in relation to the killing of her husband in August 2015. Her father pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. In return prosecutors dropped charges of second degree murder in relation to the death of Mr Corbett who had been beaten with a baseball bat and a brick in his bedroom.

Following a ten-day sentencing hearing in November, the two were sent to prison for a minimum of 54 months and a maximum of 74 months. As they had already spent 44 months in jail before an appeals court quashed their original convictions, it had been expected they would face between seven and two and half years of additional time in jail.

However, on Monday prison authorities in North Carolina said that Martens and her father were to be released within days.

In a statement, reported by The Irish Times and other media outlets, the North Carolina department of adult correction said Thomas Martens would be released on Tuesday and his daughter on Wednesday.

However, later on Monday the department said this was now unlikely and Molly Martens and her father could remain in prison until possibly the middle of 2024.

Prosecutors in North Carolina said on Monday they had had no input into the decision to free the two while Mr Corbett’s family in Ireland expressed outrage at the earlier announcement.

The family of Mr Corbett in Ireland said they were “appalled” to learn of the proposed early release via the media. They said they had been left in the dark by the justice agencies in North Carolina.

The family attended court every day during the sentencing hearing last month and strongly rebutted accusations made by Molly Martens Corbett that he husband had been abusive and violent towards her.