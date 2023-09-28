Three men arrested over aggravated burglary in Monkstown

A man (70s) was seriously injured during the burglary. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Three men have been arrested in relation to an aggravated burglary and false imprisonment that took place at a residence in Monkstown, Co Dublin, on August 21st.

Gardaí said a man aged in his 70s was seriously assaulted during the incident.

Gardaí and detectives from the Dublin Metropolitan Region carried out a number of searches on Thursday morning, with assistance from uniform Gardaí, the Emergency Response Unit and Armed Support Unit.

The three men aged in their 20s and 40s were arrested during the search operation and are being detained at Garda stations in South Dublin, under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The Garda Press Office said investigations are ongoing.