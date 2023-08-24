Man charged over damage to Dublin’s Gate theatre

A man has been charged following an alleged instance of criminal damage at The Gate Theatre in Dublin’s north inner city early on Thursday morning.

The man, who is in his 30s, is expected to appear before Dublin District Court at a later date.

An Garda Síochána said investigations into the incident were ongoing. “As this matter is before the courts there is no further information available,” a spokesperson said.

In a statement about the incident, which saw a number of windows smashed and an intercom damaged, The Gate said instances of antisocial behaviour impacting the theatre were “very rare”.

“The damage to the building, which occurred outside business hours, has been reported to the Garda and repair works to the affected areas are currently under way,” a spokesperson for The Gate said.

The theatre said that its performance schedule was not disrupted by the incident.