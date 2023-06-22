Stardust nightclub had ‘policy’ of locking exits, inquests told

The 48 victims of the Stardust nightclub fire in 1981: the inquests have heard doors were regularly locked while the venue was full

Every exit in the Stardust nightclub, in which 48 people died in a fire in 1981, was locked for a period every night to stop patrons letting friends in, the venue’s head of security has said.

Phelim Kinahan, giving evidence at fresh inquests into the deaths, said it was “policy” to have all six exits locked until as late as 12.40am to “stop people from coming in” without paying.

It was the first time the inquests into the death of 48 people aged 16-27 in the early hours of February 14th, 1981, heard doors were regularly locked while the venue was full. Previous evidence has referenced a policy of chains being draped over push-bars on exits to give an impression of being locked.

Fresh inquests are being heard at Dublin coroner’s court following a direction in 2019 by then attorney general, Séamus Woulfe, that they be opened.

READ MORE

Mr Kinahan appeared by Zoom at the inquests for a second day.

Contradicting himself a number of times – and repeatedly saying he could not remember giving eight separate Garda statements in 1981, evidence to the 1981 tribunal of inquiry, or details about events on the night and after – he nonetheless confirmed the policy of locking exits.

Responding to questions from Michael O’Higgins, SC, for a number of the bereaved families, he said: “For the first hour or so we, yes, kept them locked, for to stop the people from coming in. People would come in, open the doors to let their friends in.”

[ Stardust owner believed premises was ‘fireproof’ and had been ‘deliberately burned’ ]

He said doors remained locked for about an hour after the venue opened at 10pm. Mr O’Higgins put it to him that people would be leaving pubs at about 11.30pm to midnight.

“So if you had a policy of locking doors to keep people in, the doors would stay locked for a long time after 11 o’clock?”

“Not really, no,” said Mr Kinahan. Mr O’Higgins said the Stardust cashiers didn’t not close until about 12.30am. “So can I suggest to you that if that policy was in place it would stay in place at least until quarter past 12, quarter to one ... The policy would have ensured doors remained locked until 12.20?”

“Twenty to one,” replied Mr Kinahan. “Yes, yes, yes, yes.”

Des Fahy, KC for the families of nine of the dead, asked Mr Kinahan about the doormen being summoned to the Stardust complex the morning after the fire.

“Isn’t it correct that Mr Butterly said, ‘Do not speak to anyone else until you speak to the solicitors?’” asked Mr Fahy.

“I don’t remember but it probably did happen.” He agreed Mr Butterly had “control over the people he employed”, including him.

Asked why he had made no reference in his statement to Stardust doors being locked, he said: “Because I probably wasn’t asked.

“It was just the policy. I didn’t make the policy. We only did what we were told to do ... Ask Eamonn Butterly.”

There was a “common theme” in the accounts Mr Kinahan had given in 1981 and at the inquests, said Mr Fahy.

[ Stardust inquests told that chains draped over emergency exits at discos was ‘common practice’ to ‘fool’ people ]

“When you spoke to the guards in 1981 you were an Eamonn Butterly man,” Mr Fahy said, in reference to the venue manager. “When you gave evidence to the Keane tribunal in 1981 you were an Eamonn Butterly man. And in the evidence you have given to this jury you remain an Eamonn Butterly man. Isn’t that the truth of this?”

“I think so,” said Mr Kinahan.

Sean Guerin SC for a number of the families asked Mr Kinahan about a number of several apparent electrical issues in the Stardust nightclub in the months before the fire. These included a “burnt out motor” in the roof for the central heating and electrical circuits breaking, including on the night of the fire.

“Have you as a floor manager of the premises any recollection of the electrical system being reviewed and checked by a qualified electrician to see that it was adequate for what was actually happening in the premises?” asked Mr Guerin.

“No,” replied Mr Kinahan.

Mr Kinahan resumes evidence on Thursday.