Two facing trial in connection with alleged accommodation fraud in south Dublin

Both have denied the charges and were previously remanded on bail pending their trial. Photograph: iStock

A man and a woman are facing trial on theft charges in connection with an alleged accommodation fraud in south Dublin.

Michael Ward, aged in his early thirties and with an address at 1 Moyne Park, Moyne Road, Baldoyle, Dublin 13, and Melissa Collins, aged in her mid-twenties, of 21 Cherryfield Walk, Hartstown, Dublin 15, are each charged with 15 counts of theft.

Both have denied the charges and were previously remanded on bail pending their trial.

When the proceedings came before Judge Ann Watkin at Dun Laoghaire District Court on Tuesday, the judge was told by the main prosecuting officer, Detective Garda Steven Dunican of Blackrock garda station, that more time was required to prepare the book of evidence.

READ MORE

On consent, the judge adjourned the matter on a peremptory basis against the Director of Public Prosecutions until early July.

The DPP previously directed that both accused, who were arrested last September by gardai investigating accommodation fraud against a number of international students in south Dublin, be sent forward for trial before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

The trial is expected to be fixed for later this year.