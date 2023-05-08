State to oppose application for Gerard Hutch’s substantial legal costs after murder acquittal

Gerard Hutch walks free from court last month after he was acquitted of the murder of David Byrne. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

The Director of Public Prosecutions is opposing a legal costs application by Gerard Hutch following his acquittal of the murder of David Byrne at Dublin’s Regency Hotel, the Special Criminal Court has been told.

The three-judge court has fixed Friday for the hearing of the application concerning the costs, expected to be a substantial six figure sum, incurred by Mr Hutch’s lawyers of the 52-day trial.

Mr Hutch was represented by senior counsel Brendan Grehan and barrister Michael D Hourigan, instructed by Ferrys Solicitors.

Also on Friday, the non-jury court will give its decision on the sentences to be imposed on two men – Jason Bonney and Paul Murphy - who were convicted on charges concerning the provision of getaway vehicles for the attack on February 5th 2016.

Counsel for both men, who were separately represented, today urged the court to be as lenient as possible, for reasons including evidence neither man had been “on the Garda radar” prior to this offence.

In their judgment of April 17th, Ms Justice Tara Burns, Judge Sarah Berkely and Judge Gráinne Malone held the court was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt the Regency attack was orchestrated by the Hutch criminal organisation.

The court acquitted Gerard Hutch of the murder charge and convicted Paul Murphy (61), of Cherry Avenue, Swords, and Jason Bonney (52), of Druimnigh Woods, Portmarnock, Dublin, guilty of facilitating the attack by providing getaway vehicles.

In findings concerning Murphy, the court found he, knowing of the existence of the Hutch criminal organisation, provided access to his Toyota Avensis taxi at St Vincent’s GAA club on February 5th 2016 intending to facilitate the commission of a serious offence by the Hutches.

In relation to Bonney, it was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt he had possession of a black BMW jeep, registered to his father’s company, in February 2016, that this vehicle was the one depicted in a CCTV montage of vehicle movements on February 5th 2016 and that he was the sole driver of it throughout that day.

Having regard to Bonney’s movements on Feb 5th 2016, the court was satisfied that he, knowing of the existence of the Hutch criminal organisation, provided access to the Black BMW at St Vincent’s GAA cub car park intending to facilitate the commission of a serious offence by the Hutches.

On Monday, the court heard evidence in relation to the sentencing of both men whom garda witnesses agreed were “not on the Garda radar” prior to the Regency attack.

The court heard Bonney has no previous convictions and had worked hard all his life from the age of 14 in the building trade.

He had set up his own building company which at one point employed 10 people before it ran into difficulties as a result of the collapse of the so-called Celtic Tiger building boom.

John Fitzgerald SC, for Bonney, said he is a family man and a community worker who never came onto the Garda radar and this offence was “an isolated incident”.

Counsel read several letters from people who know Bonney, including from a man who grew up as a child in care but was adopted by the Bonney family after he became friendly with a son of Bonney’s. The man said Bonney was someone with “a huge heart” who had always been there for him. “I would not be the man I am today without him,” he wrote.

Jason Bonney (left) and Paul Murphy who were found guilty by the Special Criminal Court of facilitating the murder of David Byrne at Dublin's Regency Hotel.

In other letters, Bonney was described as a kind and generous man who worked hard all his life for his family and community and who encouraged young people to stay away from the streets and drugs. A former champion boxer at national and international level, he was heavily involved on a voluntary basis in the local boxing club, the court was told.

Mr Fitzgerald asked the court to take all those factors into account in determining sentence for this “isolated” offence.

In relation to Murphy, the court heard he is aged 61 and a father of five who had grown up in the inner city and was one of 11 children left school after primary level.

The court heard a Christopher Ryan had changed his name by deed poll to Paul Murphy in 1987. Ryan had several convictions between 1972-78, for minor road traffic, public order, criminal damage and larceny offences. There were some 19 minor convictions in Murphy’s name after those dates.

Between Ryan/Murphy, there were 67 previous convictions, the court heard.

Bernard Condon SC, for Murphy, said some of his offences date back 50 years and his age was at the older end of the scale of people before this court. Murphy had been a year in the army and also worked in shops, pubs and restaurants and security before working as a taxi driver, counsel said. He was not someone who was on the Garda radar.

Mr Condon SC said the evidence was that Murphy was a taxi man who had come across people who were “family members of people involved heavily in this gang”. His offence should be seen at the lower end, attracting a sentence of perhaps eight years, when it came to imposing sentence, he submitted. Murphy was “not at the top end of this” .

Ms Justice Burns said the court would reserve its decision and would have regard to the letters handed in, the submissions, the law and its findings concerning the two defendants.

The issue of Mr Hutch’s legal costs application was then raised and Sean Gillane SC, for the DPP, said the costs application will be opposed.

After counsel indicated the sides wanted a hearing date for the costs matter, Ms Justice Burns said the court had expected to deal with the matter today.

When she asked could the sides deal with the matter today, Mr Gillane indicated that was not possible as he was awaiting an internal submission to be clear on the DPP’s position.

Brendan Grehan SC, for Mr Hutch, said submissions on costs had been provided and he too was under the impression the costs matter was for mention today.

Ms Justice Burns said the court would list the costs matter for hearing on Friday when it would also deal with the sentencing matter.