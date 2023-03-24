‘Kerry Babies’ case: Woman released without charge after arrest over 1984 killing

Kerry babies case: Gardaí continue to question the a man and a woman in Castleisland Garda station (pictured) and Listowel station. Photograph: Dominick Walsh

A woman in her 50s has been released without charge after being arrested in relation to the 1984 ‘Kerry babies’ case.

The woman and a man in his 60s were arrested on Thursday night and detained at Listowel and Castleisland Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, on suspicion of murder. The man remains in custody.

The infant, named “Baby John”, was found on White Strand beach in Cahersiveen with 28 stab wounds on April 14th that year.

Gardaí have made numerous appeals for information in the intervening years about the so-called Kerry babies case, insisting there are still members of the public with important information regarding his death.

READ MORE

A fresh investigation was opened at the beginning of 2018 following a Garda apology to Kerry woman Joanne Hayes, who had been wrongly accused of the murder.

Three years later, gardaí in Kerry exhumed the infant’s remains for the purposes of obtaining a DNA sample. The child’s parents have never been identified.