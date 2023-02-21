Two men charged with murder over Monasterevin fatal assault

Flowers at the scene in Monasterevin, Co Kildare, where Dylan McCarthy, was assaulted last year. File photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Two men have been charged with murder following an incident in Monasterevin last year.

Sean Kavanagh, 24, whose address was given as 17 St Marys Lane, Monasterevin, and Calvin Dunne, 22, whose address was given as 1 Abbey View, Monasterevin, are both charged with the murder of Dylan McCarthy, who died on August 22nd last.

They face a further allegation of violent disorder while Sean Kavanagh faces a further allegation of assault causing harm

Evidence of arresting Sean Kavanagh was given by Det Gda Orla Higgins.

The court was told the defendant made no reply to the allegations when charged shortly before 11.30pm yesterday.

Det Gda Seamus Doyle said he detained Calvin Dunne yesterday at 7.35pm. He was conveyed to Kildare town Garda station and he remained silent after being charged.

Garda Doyle said an incident took place at Dublin Road, Monasterevin, on August 21st last.

He said there was “a large altercation” between two groups of people. He said Dylan McCarthy was assaulted, resulting in his death.

Judge Zaidan noted that a bail application on behalf of either man can only be made in the High Court given that a murder charge exists.

He said that both men are presumed innocent and he expressed sympathy with members of Dylan McCarthy’s family, who attended the hearing.

They were remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to Naas District Court on February 23rd when the defendants will appear via video-link.

Sgt Dave Hanrahan told the court that he has directions to have the case heard before a jury at the Central Criminal Court.

Solicitor Fergal Boyle indicated that Calvin Dunne is not working and Matt Byrne, solicitor, said the co defendant works as a general operative for “a large manufacturing company in Kildare” and he will make an application for free legal aid.

