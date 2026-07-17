High Court approves winding up of firm linked to Garda vetting forgery scandal

Last year, a 22-year-old employee of the Good People companies was convicted of 55 counts of forging Garda vetting certs to be provided to Tusla. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

The High Court has approved the winding up of a nursing and medical personnel provider’s holding company.

Even Better Value Enterprises Ltd (EBVEL) is linked to a firm that was involved in a forged Garda vetting-cert scandal.

Judge David Nolan on Friday acceded to a petition brought by a director of EBVEL, Judith Kundodyiwa, seeking the winding up of the company on account of a debt exceeding €700,000 owed to her.

The judge also confirmed Declan de Lacey of Fides Chartered Accountants as liquidator over the company.

EBVEL is linked to a number of other companies trading under the Good People name, which provided medical staff and accommodation, including for vulnerable children using the services of Tusla.

Last year, a 22-year-old employee of the Good People companies was convicted of 55 counts of forging Garda vetting certs to be provided to Tusla.

The winding up petition stems from a dispute that broke out in 2023 between Kundodyiwa and another EBVEL director, Gerard Chimbganda.

The pair in 2017 established Minana International, trading as Good People. Kundodyiwa, a consultant in obstetrics and gynaecology in the Royal Bolton Hospital in England, claimed Chimbganda took a number of unlawful actions, including removing her as a director of Minana and reducing her shareholding from 50 per cent to 5 per cent.

Proceedings were issued by each of them in Ireland and the UK. They entered mediation and a settlement was agreed whereby EBVEL would buy out Kundodyiwa’s shares for €2.25 million.

Kundodyiwa successfully petitioned the High Court for the appointment of a provisional liquidator to EBVEL when scheduled payments to her under the settlement agreement were not fulfilled.

Kundodyiwa said in an affidavit then that she sought the appointment of a provisional liquidator to EBVEL in circumstances where the affairs of Minana, EBVEL and related companies have been conducted unlawfully and fraudulently, and where there was a history of misappropriation and misuse of corporate funds.

At Friday’s hearing, John Kennedy, counsel for Kundodyiwa, told the court that some payments had been made in respect of the €2.25 million sum, but some €730,000 owed was still outstanding.

In the circumstances, Kennedy said they were seeking the winding up of the company.

Michael Connolly, barrister for EBVEL, said his client was not opposing the petition.

The judge said it seemed appropriate to make an order winding up EBVEL. He also confirmed de Lacy as liquidator of the company.