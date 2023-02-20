Co Derry man says he is being prevented from joining Defence Forces due to unspecified security reasons

In an action against the Minister for Defence, Ireland and the Attorney General, Ronan Corey is seeking several orders and declarations, including an order quashing the decision preventing him from joining the Permanent Defence Forces

A Co Derry man has launched a High Court challenge against a decision preventing him from joining the Permanent Defence Forces due to unspecified security reasons. The action has been brought by 24-year-old Ronan Corey, who claims he has not been given any adequate reasons by the Defence Forces for its decision to refuse to allow him to enlist in the Irish Army.

He fears convictions picked up during the Troubles by his biological father, who has not been part of his life for many years, might be behind the decision.

Mr Corey, with an address in Magherafelt, Co Derry, is a keen GAA player who has played minor hurling for his county and has no convictions in the North or this State. He has no connections to any subversive or criminal organisations, and, in a sworn statement, said he has “never been in court in his life” and has never picked up a parking ticket.

The court heard he was last year accepted into the Permanent Defence Forces, subject to passing medical, fitness and vetting processes, and told to report to Finner Camp in Co Donegal to begin training.

Despite passing all of those processes he was informed last July that the offer of enlistment had been suspended and he was to report to Cathal Brugha Barracks in Dublin for re-vetting. He underwent the re-vetting process and was informed in early September he had been “removed from the competition for Irish Defence Forces recruitment” because he was deemed unsuitable due to failing security vetting”.

Mr Corey said in his statement that any attempt to link him to the crimes of his father was “unfair”, amounted to a form of collective punishment, and was a breach of the spirit of the Belfast Agreement.

He said he answered all the questions put to him during the re-vetting process, including one asking if any direct family members had past criminal convictions. He answered that, to the best of his knowledge, his biological father “has convictions during the times of the Troubles”.

Mr Corey said his biological father left the family home when he was very young, and has not been part of his life. He does not consider his biological father to be a direct family member.

Mr Corey said he was “not responsible for his father’s political views”. He said his mother commenced a relationship with a Protestant man who brought him to all his hurling and football matches and acted as a father to him. That man, Mr Corey said, acted as a father to him and has no convictions. If matters are not addressed immediately he fears his dream of joining the Irish Army will be dashed,

His counsel, Gerard Humphreys SC, told the court Mr Corey has received “no response” to his written requests questioning why his security vetting was deemed unsuitable. The failure to provide his client with adequate reasons for its decision is in breach of fair procedures and Mr Corey’s rights.

In his judicial review action, which is against the Minister for Defence, Ireland and the Attorney General, Mr Corey seeks several orders and declarations including an order quashing the decision preventing him from joining the Permanent Defence Forces.

Mr Corey also seeks an order directing the respondents to recommence his enlistment in line with fair procedures and natural constitutional justice.

His case came before Mr Justice Charles Meenan on Monday, when Mr Corey’s legal team sought the court’s permission to pursue the challenge. The judge said that he wanted to hear from the respondents before taking any decision to grant leave to Mr Corey.

The matter was adjourned to a date in March.