Two to stand trial for murder of Lyra McKee

Two men have been returned for trial to Belfast Crown Court charged with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee. Six others have also been returned for trial on charges linked to rioting on the night she was fatally shot in Derry.

Ms McKee, a journalist, was shot dead in 2019, and the New IRA claimed responsibility for the shooting.

Peter Gearoid Cavanagh (33), of Elmwood Terrace, and Jordan Devine (21), of Synge Court, both in Derry, are charged with the murder of Ms McKee on April 18th, 2019. They deny the charges. They are also charged in connection with rioting on the same date.

Patrick Gallagher (29) of Pinetrees; Joe Campbell (21) of Goshaden Cottages; Kieran McCool (53) of Ballymagowan Gardens; Jude McCrory (24) of Magowan Park; Joseph Barr (33) of Cecilia’s Walk; and William Patrick Elliott (56) of Ballymagowan Gardens, all in Derry, are charged with rioting and throwing petrol bombs on the same date.

READ MORE

All eight had appeared at a preliminary inquiry at Derry Magistrate’s Court last week when some of the alleged evidence against them was given.

On Monday, District Judge Ted Magill ruled that any matters that had arisen in the course of the preliminary inquiry were “clearly matters for the trial”.

A prosecution barrister submitted that there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

When the defendants were asked if they wished to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage, none of them answered and Judge Magill ruled that constituted a no.

All eight were returned for trial to Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed and released on continuing bail.