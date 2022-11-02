Two men charged in connection with €100,000 drugs seizure in Cobh

Two men have been remanded in custody after they were charged in connection with a €100,000 drugs seizure made earlier this week. They were arrested by gardaí responding to reports of illegal fireworks being set off in Cobh in East Cork

Martin Long (30) from Loughaderra, Castlemartyr, Co Cork and Patrick Tobin (38) from Comeragh Park, the Glen, Cork were both charged with four offences arising from the seizure of €90,000 worth of cocaine and €10,000 worth of cannabis.

Mr Long was charged at Mallow District Court today with one count of possession of cocaine and one count of possession of cannabis at Russell Heights Cobh, on October 31st, each charge being contrary to Section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977.

Mr Long was also charged with one count of possession of cocaine for sale or supply and one count of possession of cannabis for sale or supply on the same occasion, each charge being contrary to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977.

His co-accused, Mr Tobin was charged with the same four offences, two counts of possession contrary to Section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977 and two counts of possession for sale or supply charges contrary to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977, all on the same occasion.

Garda Peter Moran of Cobh Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in relation to both men, and he told the court that neither man made any reply when each of the four charges were put to them after caution.

Gardaí objected to bail in respect of both men and Mr Long’s solicitor David O’Meara said he was reserving his position in relation to bail and Judge Colm Roberts remanded Mr Long in custody to appear at Midleton District Court on Thursday.

Gardaí also objected to bail in relation to Mr Tobin and he was remanded in custody to appear again at Mallow District Court on November 8th by video link and Judge Roberts granted him free legal aid and appointed solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher to represent him.