Courts Service set to receive additional resources for new High Court division

The Government expects to provide additional resources to “many parts” of the Courts Service once a review of staffing is finished.

It comes as Cabinet signed off on plans put forward by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee to set up a new division of the High Court to deal with planning and environmental issues.

Former president of the High Court Ms Justice Mary Irvine has previously said it needs another 17 or 18 judges.

Asked if the Government intends to increase the number of judges on the High Court a Government spokesman said: “There undoubtedly will be resourcing aspects that need to be looked at as part of the creation of this court.”

He said the Judicial Planning Working Group, which is looking at staffing levels in the Courts Service, is due to report shortly and “it is anticipated that additional resources will be provided in many parts of the system”.

The new planning and environmental division of the High Court is aimed at speeding up planning issues related to housing developments. Its establishment was part of the Programme for Government and the Housing for All plan.

Court of Appeal

Cabinet separately agreed to the nomination of Court of Appeal judge, Mr Justice Maurice Collins, to be appointed by the President as an ordinary judge of the Supreme Court.

This is to fill the vacancy on the court that arose following the retirement of Mr Justice Frank Clarke, the former chief justice.

Circuit Court judge Melanie Greally has been nominated to fill a vacancy on the High Court.

The High Court vacancy arose following the appointment of Ms Justice Nuala Butler to the Court of Appeal.

Both nominations took place after expressions of interest were sought through the Judicial Appointments Advisory Board process before being considered by Government.