Gemma O’Doherty withdraws appeal of conviction for threatening and abusive behaviour

Political campaigner Gemma O’Doherty has withdrawn her appeal against her conviction for threatening and abusive behaviour, refusing to give her name and address to a garda, and resisting arrest.

The convictions were imposed at Bray District Court, in September last year, arising from an incident on August 28th, 2020, at a footbridge over the N11, at Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow, in which Ms O’Doherty and others were attempting to hang a banner over the N11 road.

In September 2021 Judge David Kennedy, sitting at Bray District Court, imposed a two-month suspended sentence for threatening behaviour and a fine of €750 for refusing to give her name and address, and he said the issue of resisting arrest was taken into consideration.

Ms O’Doherty appealed the convictions.

However, on Monday, Circuit Court Judge Patrick Quinn was told Ms Doherty was withdrawing her appeal against the convictions.

Solicitor Brendan Maloney representing Ms O’Doherty told the court the appeal was being withdrawn. Ms O’Doherty was not in the courtroom.

Judge Quinn noted the withdrawal and confirmed an order for the forfeiture of the banner involved in the incident.